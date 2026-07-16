Ajit Doval leads BIMSTEC security chiefs in New Delhi meeting
Security heads from India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand met in New Delhi on July 16 for the fifth BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs's Meeting.
Led by India's NSA Ajit Doval, the group focused on big issues like terrorism, cyber threats, maritime safety, and organized crime, basically working together to keep the region safer.
Ajit Doval discusses maritime, intelligence, borders
Before the main meeting, Doval sat down separately with top officials from Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Bangladesh.
With Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retired), he emphasized better teamwork at sea to protect shipping routes.
Talks with Thailand's National Security Council Secretary General Chatchai Bangchuad zoomed in on sharing intelligence and securing key projects like the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway.
Meanwhile, with Bangladesh's Defence Adviser Dr. AKM Shamsul Islam, border security and stopping illegal crossings were front and center, all moves aimed at building real trust among neighbors.