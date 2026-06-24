Ajit Doval meets Sergei Shoigu in New Delhi reaffirming partnership
India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval sat down with Sergei Shoigu, Russia's security chief, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Their conversation happened during the 16th BRICS NSAs meeting and focused on strengthening India-Russia ties and working together within the BRICS group.
Both leaders emphasized their "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," in keeping with the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, showing they're keen to keep things strong between their countries.
BRICS now covers 49.5% world population
This year's BRICS meeting was hosted by India, and the group has grown: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates joined in 2024. Indonesia joined in 2025.
Now, BRICS represents nearly half the world's population (49.5%), about 40% of global GDP, and around 26% of global trade.
That means decisions made here could shape a lot of what happens internationally.