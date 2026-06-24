Ajit Doval meets Sergei Shoigu in New Delhi reaffirming partnership India Jun 24, 2026

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval sat down with Sergei Shoigu, Russia's security chief, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Their conversation happened during the 16th BRICS NSAs meeting and focused on strengthening India-Russia ties and working together within the BRICS group.

Both leaders emphasized their "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," in keeping with the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, showing they're keen to keep things strong between their countries.