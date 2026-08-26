Ajit Doval meets Wang Yi in Beijing, discusses political solution
India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval just met with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, where he called for "peace and tranquility" along the border to help both countries get along better.
Both sides had a deep conversation about finding a political solution to their long-standing boundary issues, under the strategic guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
India and China agree to dialogue
They checked in on progress from past summits, like the steady resumption of people-to-people exchanges (think: the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra) and border trade through the three designated border trading passes.
Both countries agreed that talking things out is the way forward, while keeping things calm on the ground.
The next big meeting will happen in India in 2027.