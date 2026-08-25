Ajit Doval meets Wang Yi in Beijing over border talks
India
India's national security adviser, Ajit Doval, met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing to discuss the longstanding border dispute and ways to ease tensions.
Their meeting comes ahead of President Xi Jinping heads to New Delhi for the BRICS summit.
Doval, Han Zhang back 2003 talks
Doval's two-day trip included talks with China's Vice President Han Zhang, focusing on keeping the peace along the border and boosting cooperation in areas like economic, political, and multilateral fora.
Both sides stressed that these special representative talks, set up in 2003, are key for sorting out differences, especially after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and the prolonged military stand-off in eastern Ladakh.