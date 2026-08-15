Ajit Doval: PM Modi shortened Saudi trip after Pahalgam attack
NSA Ajit Doval recently shared how PM Modi handled the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people lost their lives.
Modi immediately cut short his Saudi Arabia trip and a meeting with the Prime Minister was held at the airport soon after his arrival to seek the facts of the attack and ask who was responsible.
India launched Operation Sindoor May 7
Modi's first move was to get all the facts: who was behind it, what exactly happened.
Based on this, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror camps linked to the attack in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
The operation lasted 88 hours with intense action before both sides reached an understanding.
As Doval put it, Operation Sindoor should be seen as part of a continuing campaign against terrorism rather than an action limited to the strikes carried out in May.
The story of these events was also featured in a Discovery docuseries scheduled to premiere on August 15.