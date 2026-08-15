Ajit Doval: PM Modi shortened Saudi trip after Pahalgam attack

Modi's first move was to get all the facts: who was behind it, what exactly happened.

Based on this, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror camps linked to the attack in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The operation lasted 88 hours with intense action before both sides reached an understanding.

As Doval put it, Operation Sindoor should be seen as part of a continuing campaign against terrorism rather than an action limited to the strikes carried out in May.

The story of these events was also featured in a Discovery docuseries scheduled to premiere on August 15.