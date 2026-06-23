Ajit Doval praises Strait of Hormuz opening at BRICS meeting
Big news from the BRICS security meeting in New Delhi: India's national security adviser, Ajit Doval, called the opening of the Strait of Hormuz a "very welcome move" for energy and global trade.
He pointed out that this move should help fix supply chain issues, especially in industries like fertilizers and chemicals, making things smoother for everyone.
Ajit Doval calls U.S.-Iran agreement promising
Doval also gave a nod to the U.S.-Iran agreement, calling it a promising development but staying cautiously optimistic about what comes next.
He highlighted how BRICS is stepping up to tackle global challenges by pushing for more teamwork and reforms.
Since expanding starting in 2024, BRICS now covers almost half the world's population and a big chunk of GDP and trade, with India reaffirming its commitment to peace and cooperation among all 11 member countries.