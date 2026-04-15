Ajit Doval receives doctorate Rashtriya Raksha University urges holistic security
India
At Rashtriya Raksha University's convocation, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval received an honorary doctorate and shared some real talk on national security.
He told graduates that protecting the country isn't just about military strength: it's also about tech, resources, diplomacy, people power, and public awareness.
Doval: morale decides victory or defeat
Doval stressed that morale plays a decisive role in modern warfare, and reminded everyone there are no second-place prizes when it comes to national security: it's either victory or defeat.