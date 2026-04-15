Atletico Madrid pip Barcelona, reach Champions League semis: Key stats

In a thrilling UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final second leg, Atletico Madrid lost 1-2 to FC Barcelona at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium. However, it was enough for Diego Simeone's men to secure their spot in the semi-finals for the first time since the 2016/17 season. Despite losing on the night, Simeone's men advanced with an aggregate score of 3-2 over Barcelona.

Match dynamics Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres score for Barcelona Barcelona turned the tables in the second leg with goals from Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres within the first 25 minutes. Yamal halved the aggregate deficit after just 4 minutes when he slid the ball under Atleti goalkeeper Juan Musso following a loose touch from Clement Lenglet. Former Manchester City forward Torres scored Barca's 2nd goal in the 24th minute. The Spaniard latched onto a pass from Dani Olmo drilled a fine left-footed strike into the top corner.

Game changer Lookman scores vital goal for Atletico Amidst Barcelona's early dominance, Ademola Lookman scored a crucial goal for Atletico in the 31st minute. Lookman scored, firing a shot past the Barca keeper after receiving a pass from Marcus Llorente, whose whipped cross saw the former convert from close range. The goal helped settle Atletico's nerves as they regained back their lead on aggregate.

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Defensive resilience Barca fail to find equalizer; Garcia sent off Despite Barcelona's aggressive attempts to equalize in the second half, Atletico held their ground. The introduction of Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandowski failed to break through Atletico's defense. Any remaining hopes for a comeback were dashed when Eric Garcia was sent off for fouling Alexander Sorloth as he raced toward goal with just 11 minutes left in regular time.

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Next challenge Atletico await winners of Arsenal vs Sporting tie Atletico will now face the winner of the Arsenal vs Sporting tie in the Champions League semi-finals. The first leg is scheduled for April 28 or 29, with the return leg on May 5 or 6. This marks a major milestone for Simeone's side, who have not reached this stage of Europe's elite club competition since their run to the final in 2016/17.

Yamal Yamal is involved in 40 goals this season As per Opta, Yamal has been involved in 40 goals in all competitions this season (23 goals, 17 assists in 44 games). This is now a record for him in a single season with FC Barcelona, surpassing the 39 goal involvements he managed in the entirety 2024/25 (18 goals, 21 assists in 55 games). Yamal finished his Champions League 2025-26 journey with 6 goals from 10 matches. Overall. he owns 48 goals in 150 games for Barca in all competitions.

Information Torres races to 63 goals in Barca colors Making his 202nd appearance for Barca, Torres has raced to 63 goals across all competitions. The ongoing season has witnessed the Spaniard get to 19 goals in 44 appearances. He finished the UCL campaign with three goals from 10 matches.