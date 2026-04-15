PSG knock Liverpool out of Champions League quarters: Key stats

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) knocked Liverpool out of the UEFA Champions League for the second consecutive season. The defeat came in the quarter-final stage of the tournament, with PSG winning 4-0 on aggregate. Ousmane Dembele was the star of the match, scoring both goals for his team in the 2nd leg at Anfield. The first leg ended in a 2-0 win for PSG at Parc des Princes last week, putting Liverpool under pressure to perform at home on Tuesday night.

Match highlights Match details and key performers Despite a spirited performance from Liverpool, they were unable to find the back of the net. Dembele wasted a golden opportunity early in the match but made up for it with a brilliant left-footed finish in the 72nd minute. He scored again in stoppage time, sealing PSG's place in the semi-finals of this season's Champions League.

Semi-final showdown PSG reach semis; Liverpool's season in jeopardy With this victory, defending champions PSG have secured their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League. They will face either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the next round. Bayern take on Real on Wednesday night. They hold a 2-1 lead on aggregate. Meanwhile, defeat means Liverpool's hopes of silverware this season have been dashed, and their qualification for next season's Champions League remains uncertain. They are placed 5th in the Premier League.

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Information Here are the match stats Liverpool clocked 21 attempts against PSG and managed 5 shots on target. PSG had more shots on target (6) from lesser attempts (12). The Reds had 49 touches in the opposition box compared to PSG's 24. Liverpool had more possession (52.40%).

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Do you know? An unwanted record for the Reds As mentioned, Liverpool clocked 21 shots against PSG. As per Opta, this is their most attempts without scoring in a UEFA Champions League game since their 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the final in May 2022 (24 shots).

Numbers Contrasting feats for the two teams Liverpool have lost back-to-back Champions League games for the first time under manager Arne Slot. The Reds also got knocked out of the Champions League by PSG for the second consecutive season. As per Squawka, PSG are now the first French side in European Cup/Champions League history to reach the semi-finals in three consecutive seasons

Information Khvicha Kvaratskhelia continues his superb run of form Khvicha Kvaratskhelia assisted Dembele's opener. He has now been directly involved in 14 goals in his last 14 Champions Leagues games. In the ongoing UCL season, he owns 8 goals and 5 assists from 13 appearances.