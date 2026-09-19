Ajit Doval recounts team's Chinese detention at IIT Roorkee convocation
India
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval recently shared a memorable story from his early Indian Police Service days at IIT Roorkee's convocation.
Back then, he was tasked with watching over the People's Liberation Army during Sikkim's integration into India.
Things got tense when the team he sent out didn't come back on time, and it turned out they'd been held in Chinese custody.
Team returned shattered, inquiry cleared Doval
The team eventually returned home shattered, and Doval faced an official inquiry that he worried could end his career.
Thankfully, the inquiry found him not at fault, and Doval said defects and errors in the sketches and maps contributed to what happened.