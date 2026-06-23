Ajit Doval spotlights BRICS' growing influence at BRICS Summit 2026
India
India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spotlighted BRICS's growing influence at the BRICS Summit 2026, calling it "a very special role" in tackling big global issues.
The group's focus this year was on working together for economic recovery after COVID-19, climate change, and tech progress, issues that affect everyone.
India commits to strengthening BRICS cooperation
Doval made it clear India is all in on strengthening BRICS as a space for real dialogue and teamwork.
He stressed how collaboration in security, economics, and stability matters not just for the bloc but for the world.
His comments showed India wants to be a leader in building stronger connections among BRICS countries.