Ajit Doval urges BRICS to rethink conflict handling amid instability India Jun 23, 2026

At the BRICS National Security Advisers's Meeting in New Delhi, India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval highlighted how the world is facing growing instability, from wars, political tensions, economic stress, and disruptive technology.

He pointed out that old ways of working together aren't cutting it anymore, urging BRICS countries to rethink how they handle conflicts.