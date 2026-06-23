Ajit Doval urges BRICS to rethink conflict handling amid instability
At the BRICS National Security Advisers's Meeting in New Delhi, India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval highlighted how the world is facing growing instability, from wars, political tensions, economic stress, and disruptive technology.
He pointed out that old ways of working together aren't cutting it anymore, urging BRICS countries to rethink how they handle conflicts.
Summit focuses on counterterrorism and cybersecurity
Doval emphasized that emerging dangers like cyberattacks and hybrid terrorism cross borders and can't be tackled with traditional defenses.
The summit's discussions zeroed in on stronger counterterrorism strategies and securing digital systems.
Doval also reminded everyone of BRICS's mission: reforming global governance and supporting the Global South during tough times.