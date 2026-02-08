Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra becomes Maharashtra's 1st female DCM

Sunetra to handle key portfolios

This is a big moment for both the state and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which picked Sunetra to lead their legislative party.

Even though she isn't yet part of the state assembly or council, she'll handle key portfolios like State Excise Duty, Sports and Youth Welfare, and Minorities Development—thanks to a constitutional rule that gives her six months to officially join the legislature.

It's a rare move that highlights both personal resilience and political change.