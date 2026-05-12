Akal Takht gives Punjab 15 days to rethink anti-sacrilege law India May 12, 2026

Punjab's new anti-sacrilege law, which gives 7 to 20 years for offenses against the Guru Granth Sahib and 10 years' imprisonment, extendable up to life imprisonment, along with a fine for conspiracy involving intent to disrupt peace or communal harmony, is facing serious pushback from the Akal Takht.

The top Sikh authority says parts of the law clash with Sikh values and could be misused, and Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj has given the government 15 days to rethink things.