Akal Takht rejects Punjab's anti-sacrilege law, gives 15-day ultimatum
Big news from Punjab: the Akal Takht, Sikhism's highest authority, has rejected the state's new anti-sacrilege law.
The main issue? The law requires details about Guru Granth Sahib saroops (holy copies) to be uploaded on a government-monitored website, something the clergy says is their own responsibility, not the government's.
Acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has given the government 15 days to repeal the law, saying it clashes with Sikh traditions.
Bhagwant Mann yatra sparks edict threat
Things got even more heated when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a Shukrana Yatra to celebrate passing the act.
The clergy saw this as undermining their authority and also criticized how some words in the law don't fit Sikh practices, like calling storage spaces for holy texts "stores."
If nothing changes in 15 days, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj says the Panj Singh Sahiban might issue a formal religious edict against the government.