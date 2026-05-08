Akal Takht rejects Punjab's anti-sacrilege law, gives 15-day ultimatum

Bhagwant Mann yatra sparks edict threat

Things got even more heated when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a Shukrana Yatra to celebrate passing the act.

The clergy saw this as undermining their authority and also criticized how some words in the law don't fit Sikh practices, like calling storage spaces for holy texts "stores."

If nothing changes in 15 days, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj says the Panj Singh Sahiban might issue a formal religious edict against the government.