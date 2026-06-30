Akal Takht rejects Punjab's April anti-sacrilege law, calls it overreach
Punjab's top Sikh authority, the Akal Takht, has flat-out rejected the state's new anti-sacrilege law passed in April.
The law was meant to toughen penalties and broaden what counts as sacrilege, but Sikh leaders say it oversteps and wasn't made with their input.
Akal Takht lists 11 objections
The Takht raised 11 objections, like swapping out traditional terms, tagging holy texts with ID numbers, and posting their locations online.
They're also not happy about new rules for caretakers and government involvement in religious matters.
Leaders insist any decisions about Sikh practices should come from within the community itself, not from politicians.
Takht labels Bhagwant Mann panth virodhi
The Takht has called out Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over a controversial video that upset many Sikhs, even labeling him panth virodhi (against the community).
With criticism from major Sikh groups and calls for more respect for religious autonomy, this debate is far from over.