Akie Abe meets Dattatreya Hosabale in Delhi boosting India-Japan ties
India
Akie Abe, widow of late former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, stopped by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Delhi this week to meet senior RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale.
Also joining was Tomohiko Taniguchi, chairman of Nippon Kaigi, a prominent Japanese non-governmental organization.
The big goal? Finding new ways for India and Japan to work together and keep their friendship strong.
Meeting discussed India-Japan cultural initiatives
The group talked about connecting both countries through cultural projects and celebrating their shared traditions.
They're looking at people-focused initiatives that highlight what India and Japan have in common, showing both sides are keen to build deeper ties rooted in history and culture.