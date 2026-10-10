Akie Abe meets Dattatreya Hosabale in Delhi boosting India-Japan ties

Akie Abe, widow of late former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, stopped by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Delhi this week to meet senior RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale.

Also joining was Tomohiko Taniguchi, chairman of Nippon Kaigi, a prominent Japanese non-governmental organization.

The big goal? Finding new ways for India and Japan to work together and keep their friendship strong.