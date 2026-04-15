Akola records 44.2°C on Wednesday, India's hottest spot, IMD says

IMD issues Maharashtra heat wave warnings

The IMD has issued heat wave warnings for several districts including Akola and Amravati, with temperatures expected to stay high for a while.

Wardha's district administration directed all schools to remain shut on Thursday because of the heat.

Coastal areas like Mumbai are on yellow alert for hot and humid conditions, while Marathwada could see temperatures rise by another 4 to 5 degrees Celsius soon.

People in Nanded district have been advised not to step out during afternoon hours unless it is very necessary.