Akola records 44.2°C on Wednesday, India's hottest spot, IMD says
Akola in Maharashtra just hit a sizzling 44.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, making it the hottest spot in India right now, says the IMD.
Cities like Amravati, Wardha, and Nagpur aren't far behind either: Vidarbha is seriously heating up thanks to an anti-cyclonic weather pattern.
IMD issues Maharashtra heat wave warnings
The IMD has issued heat wave warnings for several districts including Akola and Amravati, with temperatures expected to stay high for a while.
Wardha's district administration directed all schools to remain shut on Thursday because of the heat.
Coastal areas like Mumbai are on yellow alert for hot and humid conditions, while Marathwada could see temperatures rise by another 4 to 5 degrees Celsius soon.
People in Nanded district have been advised not to step out during afternoon hours unless it is very necessary.