Akram killed in Dehradun encounter after contractor robbery and shooting
India
A major police encounter went down in Dehradun's Premnagar area on Wednesday night, ending with the death of Akram, a wanted criminal with a long rap sheet.
Things escalated quickly after Akram and his crew robbed a local contractor of ₹200,000 and shot at him.
When police tried to stop them, gunfire broke out, leaving the Premnagar station house officer injured and Akram fatally wounded.
Akram faced 14 serious cases
Akram wasn't new to trouble: he had 14 serious cases against him, including murder and robbery across Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, and was even linked to a high-profile 2014 murder case.
After the shootout, police recovered weapons and the stolen cash from the spot.
Authorities are now on the hunt for his accomplices.