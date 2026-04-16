Akshaya Tritiya on April 19 encourages gold purchases for prosperity
India
Akshaya Tritiya lands on April 19 this year, and it's all about good luck, fresh starts, and, of course, buying gold.
Many believe anything you do on this day brings positive results, which is why picking up some gold is a big tradition.
Auspicious gold buying window April19-20 10:49am-6:14am
The most auspicious window to buy gold runs from 10:49am on April 19 to 6:14am on April 20.
People see buying gold now as a way to invite prosperity and financial security.