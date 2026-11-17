Alappuzha bird flu outbreak leads to 26,000-bird cull from Wednesday
Alappuzha district is dealing with a bird flu outbreak after the virus was found in quails, chickens, and ducks at two poultry farms.
To stop it from spreading, officials are starting to cull about 26,000 birds from Wednesday within a one-kilometer radius of the affected areas in Ambalappuzha North and South and Chennithala.
Animal husbandry, health teams, 10km surveillance
Six rapid response teams of the Animal Husbandry and Health departments will carry out the culling on Wednesday, with more teams ready if needed.
There is also a 10-kilometer surveillance zone around the farms to keep an eye out for any further cases.
District officials have met to plan next steps and coordinate efforts so things stay under control.