Aligarh mother Soni tries leaving 20-day-old daughter at nursing home
In Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, a mother named Soni tried to leave her 20-day-old baby girl at a nursing home, overwhelmed by raising five kids and coping with an unemployed, alcoholic husband.
She approached Dr. Rafiq for help with her daughter's future, saying she simply wanted a better life for the child.
Soni denies trying to sell baby
Dr. Rafiq grew concerned and called the police, who brought in Soni and her neighbor Reshma for questioning.
While Soni denied trying to sell her baby, she admitted she couldn't provide for her.
The District Child Welfare Committee would be informed to keep the infant safe while authorities try (so far unsuccessfully) to reach Soni's husband for more answers.