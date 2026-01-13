Aligarh Muslim University reels after student suicide and teacher's murder
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is facing heartbreak after two recent tragedies.
On January 13, Insha Fatima, a 20-year-old final-year diploma student in Computer Science, died by suicide in her hostel room while on a video call with her father.
Just days earlier, AMU teacher Rao Danish Ali was murdered near the campus library.
Both incidents have left students and faculty shaken.
What's happening now?
Police are investigating both cases closely. Fatima's hostel room has been sealed for forensic checks and her phone is being examined; police are also talking to her friends and family to understand what happened, as no suicide note was found.
The university says it's fully cooperating with authorities—AMU's Vice-Chancellor even visited the hostel to pay respects.
Meanwhile, the search continues for suspects in the teacher's murder, raising serious concerns about safety and mental health support on campus.