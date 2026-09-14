Aligarh Muslim University students protest after alleged hostel meal contamination

The protest kicked off after repeated complaints were raised with the warden, which blamed environmental factors for the mess.

The protesting students demanded cancelation of the current vendor's contract and an assurance that protesting students would not face administrative targeting.

This isn't just an AMU issue: on September 12, students of the Jammu and Kashmir Girls's Hostel at Jamia Millia Islamia protested alleging administrative malpractice in the hostel mess, raising bigger questions about food safety in university hostels.