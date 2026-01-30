All 3 minors arrested for gang-raping 6-year-old Delhi girl 

The Delhi Police on Friday said they have arrested all three minors aged 13, 14, and 15 years old, who allegedly gang-raped a six-year-old girl in the Bhajanpura area of northeast Delhi on January 18. The third accused was at large as of Thursday but has since been caught. The accused are facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Investigation progress Accused minors detained, 1 still at large Two of the accused were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Thursday and multiple teams were formed to locate the absconding juvenile. The girl's medical examination has been conducted and she is receiving care and counseling. Her statement has also been recorded as part of legal procedures for minors. Per reports, the girl was returning from her aunt's house about 7:00pm on January 18 when the boys lured her and took her to a terrace where she was assaulted.

Mother's plea Victim's mother recounts daughter's traumatic experience According to the victim's mother, her daughter came home covered in blood that day. "When I asked her, she first said she had fallen, but there were no injuries on any other part of her body. On questioning further, she told me what had been done to her," the woman said. The mother also alleged that bloodstains were found on a building terrace where the incident occurred.

