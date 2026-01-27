All flights to and from Srinagar canceled amid heavy snowfall 

The ongoing snowfall resulted in the cancellation of 25 inbound and 25 outbound flights at Srinagar International Airport. Four more flights that were scheduled to arrive are also likely to be canceled due to the bad weather conditions. The cancellations have left hundreds of tourists stranded, who were supposed to return home after spending their weekend and Republic Day holiday in Kashmir Valley.

Advisory issued

Travelers advised to check with airlines amid weather conditions

In light of the situation, passengers have been advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for updates on flight status and alternate arrangements. The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was also closed to traffic following snowfall in and around the Navyug Tunnel. Due to a western disturbance, the majority of Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall during the night. The valley's plains, including Srinagar, saw light to moderate snowfall, while the higher elevations saw moderate to heavy precipitation.