All Indian crew aboard YARA J safe, India says
Good news: everyone from the Indian crew aboard the YARA J tanker is safe after their ship docked in Romania this week.
India's ambassador to Romania, Manoj Mohapatra, confirmed their safety after talking with Romanian authorities and the CSO of the chemical tanker YARA J (IMO: 9221803).
The Indian embassy also shared on X that it is ready to help out however needed.
Russian drone hits MV Royad Mammadov
The MV Royad Mammadov was hit by a Russian drone while sailing in the Black Sea on October 6.
This was not an isolated scare: three Indians from another ship, MV Royad Mammadov, were also rescued and brought home with help from embassy teams and Romanian officials.
India's Ministry of External Affairs has spoken out against these attacks, saying they put both global trade and seafarers' lives at risk.