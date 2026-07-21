All Salal Dam gates opened after heavy rain in Reasi
India
Heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district led officials to open all the Salal Dam gates on Tuesday, as water levels in the reservoir and Chenab River shot up.
To keep things safe and avoid overflow, extra water was released, so river flow is much higher than usual.
Residents warned in Reasi and Rajouri
People living near rivers or low-lying spots have been asked to stay away from the banks and follow all safety advice.
The district teams are keeping a close watch.
Over in Rajouri, similar downpours have sparked warnings about flash floods and landslides, with locals urged to avoid risky areas and limit travel unless absolutely needed.
Emergency contacts are out there if anyone needs help as the rain continues.