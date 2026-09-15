Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, 57, dies in Visakhapatnam heart attack
India
Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, better known as Alla Nani, died at 57 of a heart attack in Visakhapatnam.
He was a familiar face in Andhra Pradesh politics, having served as deputy chief minister and health minister under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and more recently joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
Alla Nani's career spanned 3 parties
Nani started out with Congress as an MLA from Eluru before moving to YSRCP, where he became a key leader.
His recent switch to TDP showed he was still active in politics.
News of his sudden death has shaken the political scene.