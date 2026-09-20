Allahabad HC directs UP police to protect interfaith same-sex couple
India
The Allahabad High Court has told Uttar Pradesh police to provide protection to an interfaith same-sex couple living together, after the pair reported threats from their families.
Justice Gautam Chowdhary made it clear that just because of the lack of marital recognition, no one has the right to threaten their dignity or safety.
Allahabad HC says live-in rights constitutional
After meeting the couple, the court said they're both adults who chose this relationship on their own.
Citing Supreme Court rulings, the judge stressed that live-in relationships are a constitutional right for consenting adults, and neither family nor society can interfere with that choice.