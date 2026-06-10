Allahabad HC orders ₹25,000 daily for detention without personal bond India Jun 10, 2026

The Allahabad High Court just made it clear: if someone is kept in jail for over 24 hours without being released on a personal bond, the state have to pay ₹25,000 for every extra day as compensation.

The court also put a cap on personal bond amounts at ₹20,000 and called out officers for demanding way too much money.

If police break these rules, the money can be recovered from the salary of the responsible magistrate and/or police officer, and they could face disciplinary action.