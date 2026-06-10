Allahabad HC orders ₹25,000 daily for detention without personal bond
The Allahabad High Court just made it clear: if someone is kept in jail for over 24 hours without being released on a personal bond, the state have to pay ₹25,000 for every extra day as compensation.
The court also put a cap on personal bond amounts at ₹20,000 and called out officers for demanding way too much money.
If police break these rules, the money can be recovered from the salary of the responsible magistrate and/or police officer, and they could face disciplinary action.
Advocate Chander Pal Singh awarded ₹75,000
This decision came after advocate Chander Pal Singh was locked up in Ghaziabad over a minor issue, after furnishing a hefty ₹50,000 bond. He spent about two days in jail before getting out.
The court called his detention illegal and ordered that Singh get ₹75,000 as compensation, which will be taken from the salaries of the officers involved after an inquiry.
The court also issued new uniform directions to apply until a new policy is made.