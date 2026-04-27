Allahabad HC refuses to quash FIR in ₹6.4L job scam
India
The Allahabad High Court has turned down a couple's request to scrap an FIR against them for allegedly scamming eight people out of ₹6.4 lakh with promises of government jobs in Aligarh and Bulandshahr.
The judges pointed out that real government jobs aren't handed out through shady deals, and said this case shows how easily people can fall for such scams.
Fake appointment letters, court seeks probe
According to the complaints, the couple gave out fake appointment letters, and when people asked for their money back, they got bounced checks and even threats.
The court didn't buy the couple's excuse that it was just a loan issue, calling it unconvincing.
Instead, the court stressed that these claims need a proper investigation in court so everyone is held accountable.