Iranian foreign minister leaves for Moscow to meet Putin

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday. The visit is part of Iran's intensified diplomatic efforts, with Araghchi discussing bilateral ties and regional developments with senior Russian officials, according to ISNA. This comes after his two visits to Pakistan over the weekend. The meetings in Islamabad were aimed at discussing Iran's stance on ending the war and sharing written messages with the United States through Pakistani mediators.

Diplomatic discussions Araghchi met Pakistan military chief, PM, foreign minister During his first visit to Pakistan, Araghchi met with military chief Asim Munir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The meetings were aimed at discussing Iran's position on ending the war and sharing written messages with the US through Pakistani mediators. These messages addressed "some of the red lines of the Islamic Republic of Iran, including nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz."

Trip cancelation US cancel planned trip to Pakistan by US negotiators Notably, US President Donald Trump had canceled a planned trip to Pakistan by US negotiators. The White House had announced that special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would visit Pakistan for "in-person" talks with Iran. However, Trump later canceled the trip, saying there was no point "sitting around talking about nothing."

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Strategic control Iran reaffirm control over strategic Strait of Hormuz Despite the diplomatic tensions, Iran's Revolutionary Guards have reaffirmed their control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz. They said controlling the strait and maintaining its deterrent effects is a key strategy for Islamic Iran. In response to US actions, Iranian state media warned that "blockading, banditry and piracy" would result in a response.

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