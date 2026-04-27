Iranian foreign minister leaves for Moscow to meet Putin
What's the story
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday. The visit is part of Iran's intensified diplomatic efforts, with Araghchi discussing bilateral ties and regional developments with senior Russian officials, according to ISNA. This comes after his two visits to Pakistan over the weekend. The meetings in Islamabad were aimed at discussing Iran's stance on ending the war and sharing written messages with the United States through Pakistani mediators.
Diplomatic discussions
Araghchi met Pakistan military chief, PM, foreign minister
During his first visit to Pakistan, Araghchi met with military chief Asim Munir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The meetings were aimed at discussing Iran's position on ending the war and sharing written messages with the US through Pakistani mediators. These messages addressed "some of the red lines of the Islamic Republic of Iran, including nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz."
Trip cancelation
US cancel planned trip to Pakistan by US negotiators
Notably, US President Donald Trump had canceled a planned trip to Pakistan by US negotiators. The White House had announced that special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would visit Pakistan for "in-person" talks with Iran. However, Trump later canceled the trip, saying there was no point "sitting around talking about nothing."
Strategic control
Iran reaffirm control over strategic Strait of Hormuz
Despite the diplomatic tensions, Iran's Revolutionary Guards have reaffirmed their control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz. They said controlling the strait and maintaining its deterrent effects is a key strategy for Islamic Iran. In response to US actions, Iranian state media warned that "blockading, banditry and piracy" would result in a response.
Escalating conflict
Israel strikes Hezbollah in Lebanon
In another development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon. He accused the Iran-backed group of violating a ceasefire agreement. "It must be understood that Hezbollah's violations are, in practice, dismantling the ceasefire," Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting. Hezbollah has vowed to respond to what it calls Israel's "continued occupation of Lebanese territory."