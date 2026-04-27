Modi promises 33% government jobs for women in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised a slew of welfare measures for women if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in West Bengal . Addressing rallies in Hooghly, Bangaon, and North 24 Parganas on Sunday, he promised a 33% reservation for women in government jobs. He also promised to transfer ₹36,000 annually into their bank accounts.

Welfare promises Other welfare measures announced by PM In addition to job reservations, PM Modi announced other welfare measures. These include a free healthcare cover of up to ₹5 lakh, free tests and vaccines for breast and cervical cancer. He also promised ₹21,000 assistance during pregnancy and ₹50,000 support for daughters' education. "Empowering women is our top priority," he said while announcing these measures.

Political criticism Modi takes dig at TMC government Modi also took a dig at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. He referred to an alleged coal scam and said the Supreme Court had taken it seriously. He also spoke about law and order issues in West Bengal, citing incidents linked to those associated with the ruling party. "This government does not function from Nabanna," he said, referring to West Bengal's secretariat.

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