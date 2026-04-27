Modi promises 33% government jobs for women in Bengal
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised a slew of welfare measures for women if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in West Bengal. Addressing rallies in Hooghly, Bangaon, and North 24 Parganas on Sunday, he promised a 33% reservation for women in government jobs. He also promised to transfer ₹36,000 annually into their bank accounts.
Welfare promises
Other welfare measures announced by PM
In addition to job reservations, PM Modi announced other welfare measures. These include a free healthcare cover of up to ₹5 lakh, free tests and vaccines for breast and cervical cancer. He also promised ₹21,000 assistance during pregnancy and ₹50,000 support for daughters' education. "Empowering women is our top priority," he said while announcing these measures.
Political criticism
Modi takes dig at TMC government
Modi also took a dig at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. He referred to an alleged coal scam and said the Supreme Court had taken it seriously. He also spoke about law and order issues in West Bengal, citing incidents linked to those associated with the ruling party. "This government does not function from Nabanna," he said, referring to West Bengal's secretariat.
Election warning
Amit Shah warns against voter influence attempts
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also addressed the election campaign. He cautioned against attempts to influence voters and promised strict action against violators. The party's focus on women's empowerment and criticism of the TMC government are key strategies in its campaign for Phase II of the West Bengal Assembly elections.