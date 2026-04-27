'Look for answers inside': Pant after LSG's 5th consecutive defeat

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant has called for a "break" after his team suffered their fifth consecutive defeat in the 2025 Indian Premier League. The latest loss came in a nail-biting match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) , which went into a Super Over. The defeat has now pushed LSG to the bottom of the points table, prompting Pant's call for introspection and accountability within the team.

Team responsibility Need to take accountability: Pant Speaking at the presentation after the match, Pant stressed on the need for each player to take accountability. He said, "You know, there is always pressure and it's going to be a pressure game, always. But at the same time we have to look at answers inside, not outside." He also emphasized that it can't be about one or two players but has to be about the whole unit taking accountability for their performance.

Player performance Pooran's form a major concern for LSG Nicholas Pooran's poor form has been a major concern for LSG, with the player managing only 82 runs at an average of 10.25 and a strike rate of 81.18. Despite this, he was sent out in the Super Over along with Pant. However, Pooran was bowled on the first ball while LSG managed to last just three balls overall as their next batter Aiden Markram also got out without scoring.

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Match highlights Pant defends decision to send Pooran in Super Over Despite the loss, Pant defended the decision to send Pooran in the Super Over. He said, "As a group, we had a discussion," Pant said. "And the name that came up was Nicky P." LSG started strong after opting to bowl and reduced KKR to 31 for 4 in the seventh over. However, four sixes in a row from Rinku Singh off Digvesh Rathi in the last over helped KKR post a respectable total of 155.

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