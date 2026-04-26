IPL 2026: KKR beat LSG through thrilling Super Over 

Kolkata Knight Riders won their second successive match in IPL 2026 after beating Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium. The Knight Riders, who stared at an early collapse (93/7), reached 155/7 in 20 overs. Rinku Singh 's single-handed effort powered them. LSG's middle order was once again found wanting. They required 17 runs in the last over, which was followed by a thrilling Super Over.

Start LSG recover after patchy start LSG had a patchy start, losing Mitchell Marsh within 10 runs. Vaibhav Arora dismissed him for 2 (3). However, Aiden Markram and Rishabh Pant steadied the ship with a 57-run stand. LSG were 65/1 in 10.1 overs before Cameron Green removed Markram. Rinku took an outstanding catch at the boundary. And Pant fell to Sunil Narine for a 38-ball 42.

Finish Another middle muddle With Pant's departure, LSG were down to 78/3. They further slumped to 89/4 with the dismissal of an out-of-form Nicholas Pooran. Mukul Choudhary, who has been impressive as a finisher, fell as LSG's fifth wicket within 100 runs. Ayush Badoni's 19-ball 24 inspired some hope, but to no avail. Himmat Singh played a fine cameo, with the equation down to 17 runs off the final over.

Advertisement

Final over Shami's six takes match into Super Over KKR had enough runs to defend, but Kartik Tyagi added a twist by bowling two successive no-balls to Himmat Singh. However, the former was retained by the umpires as the balls weren't deemed dangerous. Kartik finally dismissed Himmat, and seven runs were required off the final ball. Mohammed Shami cleared the rope to take the match into the Super Over (155/8).

Advertisement

Super Over What happened in Super Over? In what was a one-sided Super Over, KKR gave the ball to the experienced Sunil Narine. And he wasted no time in dismissing Pooran and Markram in the first three balls. LSG's only run came through a single from Pant. Notably, Narine once bowled a maiden Super Over in the Caribbean Premier League, with Pooran as the batter. In the second over, Rinku comfortably got KKR home.

Collapse KKR suffer top-order collapse Earlier in the match, KKR were rocked early by Mohsin Khan. While Ajinkya Rahane and Tim Seifert departed in successive overs, Angkrish Raghuvanshi was found obstructing the field. KKR, who collapsed to 27/3 in the Powerplay, were dealt another blow in Rovman Powell. That was when Rinku steadied the ship with Cameron Green. However, Mohsin's wrath reduced the visitors to 93/7.

Knock Rinku's single-handed effort Owing to Rinku's single-handed effort, KKR managed a competitive total (155/7). The Indian batter added 62 (30) with Narine, with 56 (24) coming off his bat. The final over, bowled by Digvesh Singh Rathi, made a difference. Rinku smashed 4 successive sixes, evoking the memories of his majestic knock from the 2023 edition. He eventually smashed 83 off 51 balls (7 fours and 5 sixes).

Score Career-best score in T20s According to ESPNcricinfo, Rinku brought up his career-best score in T20 cricket. It was his 20th half-century in the format. In the IPL, the left-handed batter slammed his sixth half-century. He has raced to 1,314 runs from 67 IPL games at an average of 32.85. Rinku, the acclaimed finisher in T20s, has a strike rate of 144.55 in the league.

Spell Mohsin's ferocious spell Mohsin bowled the second over after LSG elected to field. It was a wicket-maiden as he dismissed Seifert for a three-ball duck. In his next over, Mohsin removed Rahane, who struggled in his 15-ball 10. Right after the Powerplay ended, the LSG seamer dismissed the dangerous Powell. His next wickets came on the final two balls of his four-over quota - Green and Anukul Roy.

Information Maiden fifer of IPL 2026 Mohsin was clearly the standout bowler, recording figures of 4-1-23-5. As mentioned, this was the first five-wicket haul in the ongoing IPL season. Notably, Mohsin has bowled three maiden overs in IPL 2026.

Landmarks Mohsin reaches these landmarks According to Cricbuzz, Mohsin became the third bowler to take a fifer for LSG in the IPL. He joined Mark Wood (5/14 vs DC, Lucknow, 2023) and Yash Thakur (5/30 vs GT, Lucknow, 2024). He also became the third bowler to take an IPL fifer against KKR. Jasprit Bumrah (5/10 in 2022) and Yuzvendra Chahal (5/40 in 2022) are the others.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers As per Cricbuzz, Rinku recorded the second-highest score by a KKR batter at No. 6 or below, only behind Andre Russell's 88* (36) vs CSK in 2018. This was Rinku's first IPL half-century in the first innings. Mohsin's 5/23 are the best bowling figures by an Indian left-arm seamer in the IPL. Prince Yadav went wicketless for the first time in 10 IPL innings.