Allahabad HC shields young couple, says right to life paramount India Jul 03, 2026

The Allahabad High Court stepped in to protect a young couple whose marriage was technically illegal because of their ages: a 23-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man.

After the woman's father threatened them, the couple asked for help.

The judge made it clear that their right to live safely matters more than age rules, observing that the right to life "stands on a much higher pedestal."