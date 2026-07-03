Allahabad HC shields young couple, says right to life paramount
The Allahabad High Court stepped in to protect a young couple whose marriage was technically illegal because of their ages: a 23-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man.
After the woman's father threatened them, the couple asked for help.
The judge made it clear that their right to live safely matters more than age rules, observing that the right to life "stands on a much higher pedestal."
Allahabad HC orders marriage registration
The court told them to officially register their marriage within two months under Uttar Pradesh rules.
Even though the state argued their wedding broke child marriage laws, the judge explained those laws only void marriages if there's coercion or fraud, which wasn't the case here.
Marriage unsettled, police asked to protect
While this doesn't mean their marriage is legally valid or free from future legal issues, it does mean they can stay together peacefully for now.
Police have been asked to keep them safe if needed.