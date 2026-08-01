Allahabad HC tells UP: house and job for Hathras family
The Allahabad High Court has told the Uttar Pradesh government to give the 2020 Hathras rape victim's family a house in Noida or Ghaziabad and a job for one member within three months.
This comes after complaints that earlier promises weren't kept.
While the family is glad to see action, they're not fully convinced, since a similar court order in 2022 didn't lead to real change.
Family living under CRPF protection
The family has spent nearly six years living under Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) protection in their village, turning down housing offers elsewhere because they don't feel safe moving just anywhere.
As the victim's brother puts it, "Only we know how we are living within four walls under tight CRPF security."
Two younger relatives now study at Kendriya Vidyalaya with CRPF support, but the family feels that moving to a safer place is key to finally getting some peace after everything they've been through.