Allahabad HC to review Rastogi Shukla blue-drum murder death-sentence appeals
The Allahabad High Court is set to review Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla's appeals against their death sentences on November 30.
Both were convicted of the murder of Saurabh Rajput, whose dismembered remains were concealed in a blue drum filled with cement.
Justices Salil Kumar Rai and Padam Narayan Mishra will be hearing the case.
Custody undecided as convicts share lawyer
While Muskan and Sahil fight their convictions, there is still no decision on who will care for Muskan's daughter.
Jail officials say Muskan's wishes would be important in deciding whom the child should be handed over to, but Sahil's family can apply, too.
Notably, Muskan turned down an offer from a Mumbai influencer who wanted to help.
Meanwhile, both convicts are now represented by the same lawyer, an unexpected move that has raised some eyebrows as custody talks go on.