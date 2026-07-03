Allahabad HC upholds charges, says personal laws cannot justify crimes

Woman alleges gang rape during halala

According to the complaint, the woman was forced into marriage at age 15 in 2015, then divorced by triple talaq in 2016.

She says she was made to go through nikah halala ceremonies before remarrying, and alleges gang rape during these rituals in 2025, plus a fake marriage set up by clerics and family members.

The accused tried to defend their actions as religiously valid, but the court called the allegations extremely serious and refused requests for relief from arrest.