Allahabad High Court cancels 1-year preventive detention order against man

Man alleges CCTV contradicts arrest claims

The man said he was illegally detained in October 2024, and he alleged that CCTV footage contradicted task force claims about his arrest.

Even though he had already been granted bail in several cases, officials still issued the detention order while he was behind bars.

His appeals were rejected by both the state government and an advisory board, without any explanation regarding the rejection by the advisory board.

The court pointed out that past cases alone are not enough to justify new detentions, and using these powers just to cancel someone's bail is not okay.