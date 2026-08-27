Allahabad High Court confirms widow status for soldier killed 2008
The Allahabad High Court has confirmed that a woman is the rightful widow of an army soldier who died in a terrorist encounter back in 2008.
The soldier's parents had challenged her status, saying their son was only engaged, not married, but the court found clear proof that the marriage actually happened on May 12, 2007.
Invitation and witnesses backed soldier's marriage
Key evidence like a wedding invitation and witness statements backed up the woman's claim.
The parents argued it was just an engagement and said the real wedding was planned for later, but records showed the soldier took leave specifically to get married on that date.
The court also pointed out inconsistencies in the parents' story, including an earlier admission by his mother, and dismissed arguments about age since they hadn't been raised before.
In the end, both courts agreed she is his legal widow.