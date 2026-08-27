Allahabad High Court dismisses 498A case over insults in marriage
India
The Allahabad High Court just threw out a Section 498A case, saying that calling each other names during arguments, like "barren" and "impotent," doesn't count as criminal cruelty.
The judges felt these were heated words said out of frustration in a tough, childless marriage, not actual harassment.
No evidence of dowry, assault, rape
The wife had also accused her husband and his family of dowry harassment, assault, and rape by her brother-in-law and father-in-law, but the court found no evidence or medical records to back this up.
The judges made it clear: Section 498A is for ongoing, intentional cruelty (usually about dowry), not one-off fights or insults that happen in many marriages.