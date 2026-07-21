Allahabad High Court dismisses man's case against wife and daughters
India
The Allahabad High Court dismissed a man's criminal case against his wife and daughters, calling his claims "a bundle of falsehood."
The judges said there was no real reason for legal action, and even mediation could not resolve things between the family.
IIT Kanpur finds evidence outdated, unrelated
Things escalated when the man accused his family of running a sex racket.
He handed over videos and photos for forensic review, but experts at IIT Kanpur found the evidence outdated and unrelated to his family.
The court called the act of bringing the allegation before it "the most abominable way of placing a family cause before the Court," warned against misusing courts for personal disputes, and tossed out the case as baseless, scandalous, and unsupported by any credible evidence.