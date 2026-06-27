Allahabad High Court drops rape charges in consensual relationship case
India
The Allahabad High Court has dropped rape charges against a man accused of not marrying his girlfriend after a two-year consensual relationship.
The judge said that if someone makes a genuine promise to marry but things don't work out, it isn't automatically fraud or grounds for criminal charges, unless there was trickery from the start.
Court finds no evidence of crime
The court pointed out there was no sign of blackmail or physical injury, and the alleged obscene video couldn't be found.
Since the woman's complaint came much later and her involvement was voluntary, the court decided this was more about a relationship that didn't last than a crime.
This ruling could shape how similar cases are seen in the future.