Allahabad High Court orders release, ₹25L compensation for Bhatia sisters
India
The Allahabad High Court ruled that Diya and Anshu Bhatia's father unlawfully detained them after they allegedly claimed to have voluntarily converted to Islam.
The court ordered their release and said both the Uttar Pradesh government and their father must pay ₹25 lakh in compensation for violating the sisters' rights.
Allahabad HC says anti-conversion law inapplicable
The judges highlighted the sisters' right to choose their faith freely. The anti-conversion law didn't apply here.
Authorities were told to keep the sisters safe, and their father was told to return all their documents within seven days.
The court also noted that half of the compensation can be recovered from those responsible for detaining them, while a separate investigation into the conversion itself is still ongoing.