Allahabad High Court orders UPSSSC to hold Komal Jaiswal's test
India
Big news for working women: Allahabad High Court says pregnancy shouldn't keep anyone from landing a government job.
Komal Jaiswal, who was denied a test delay by UPSSSC because she was pregnant, challenged the decision and won.
Now, the commission has to hold her physical test within four weeks.
OBC women seat reserved for Jaiswal
Jaiswal gets another shot at her 14-kilometer walking test, and if she passes, she'll get all the benefits of the appointment.
The court pointed out that recruitment timelines should make room for real-life events like marriage or pregnancy.
They even reserved a spot in the OBC women category just for her until everything wraps up, making it clear that equal opportunity matters in public jobs.