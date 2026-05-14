Allahabad High Court permits CBI ED probe into Rahul Gandhi
India
Rahul Gandhi is set to face a CBI and ED investigation after the Allahabad High Court responded to claims that he owns assets beyond his known income.
The case was brought by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist Vignesh Sishir, and the court made its decision after a closed-door hearing on May 13.
Vignesh Sishir files dual citizenship petition
The court also allowed the petitioner to implead the secretary of the corporate affairs ministry in the case and directed that the counter-affidavits of the CBI, ED, and other agencies be filed separately.
Meanwhile, Sishir has filed another petition saying Gandhi might have dual Indian and British citizenship, a violation under Indian law.
The next hearings are lined up for May 20 (assets case) and May 27 (citizenship issue).