Allahabad High Court permits CBI ED probe into Rahul Gandhi

Vignesh Sishir files dual citizenship petition

The court also allowed the petitioner to implead the secretary of the corporate affairs ministry in the case and directed that the counter-affidavits of the CBI, ED, and other agencies be filed separately.

Meanwhile, Sishir has filed another petition saying Gandhi might have dual Indian and British citizenship, a violation under Indian law.

The next hearings are lined up for May 20 (assets case) and May 27 (citizenship issue).