Allahabad High Court quashes Agra FIR accusing husband and family
India
The Allahabad High Court just made it clear: not every failed marriage is a criminal case.
In a recent ruling, the court quashed an FIR from Agra that accused a husband and his family of cruelty and dowry harassment, saying vague accusations alone do not cut it for criminal charges.
Dowry and attempted strangulation claims unproven
The couple had split up just months after their November 2024 wedding.
The wife's complaint included claims of huge dowry demands and even attempted strangulation, but the court found no solid proof or specific blame.
The judges also warned that using criminal law to settle personal disputes can block real reconciliation and weaken serious cases, reminding everyone that evidence actually matters before filing charges.