Allahabad High Court quashes Banda court divorce over nonexistent law
India
The Allahabad High Court just canceled a Banda family court's divorce ruling after realizing it was based on a law that doesn't even exist: the so-called Muslim Women Marriage Dissolution Act, 1986.
This came to light when the husband appealed, pointing out the mistake.
Allahabad High Court orders rehearing
The High Court judges said the trial court kept referring to this imaginary law instead of using the real one: Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act, 1939.
They made it clear that while small citation errors happen, judgments still need to follow actual laws.
Now, the case will get a proper hearing under the correct legal rules.